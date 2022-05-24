Mbappe admits to Liverpool transfer talks before signing new contract at PSG

Kylian Mbappe has revealed that he held transfer talks with Liverpool prior to signing a lucrative new contract at Paris Saint-Germain, with discussions having now taken place with the Reds on two occasions in his career to date.

A World Cup-winning forward was widely tipped to depart Parc des Princes this summer as a free agent, with Real Madrid seemingly leading the race for his signature – with GOAL confirming that terms were agreed with La Liga heavyweights at one stage.

Mbappe dashed the dreams of those hoping to lure him away from France when committing to fresh terms through to 2025, with Premier League heavyweights at Anfield among those forced to wait on another window of opportunity swinging open.

Did Kylian Mbappe hold transfer talks with Liverpool?

The 23-year-old, who has become one of the most sought-after assets in world football, has told The Telegraph when asked if he spoke with Liverpool prior to putting pen to paper in the French capital: “We talked a little bit, but not too much. We talked a little bit.”

Has Mbappe spoken to Liverpool before?

This is not the first time that Mbappe has become the subject of intense speculation when it comes to future plans, with a move away from Monaco lined up in 2017 after bursting onto a senior scene.

He ended up joining PSG in the same window as Neymar completed his record-breaking €222 million (£200m/$262m) switch from Barcelona, with discussions once again held with Liverpool at that stage.

Mbappe added on interest from Merseyside, and why his family would like to see him head there: “I talked to Liverpool because it’s the favourite club of my mum, my mum loves Liverpool. I don’t know why, you will have to ask her.

“It’s a good club and we met them five years ago. When I was in Monaco I met them. It’s a big club.”

Are Liverpool still interested in Mbappe?

While a man expected to come into contention for the Ballon d’Or at some stage has remained out of reach for Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Mbappe will always be a player of interest to them.

He told reporters when asked if the Reds were monitoring the striker’s situation prior to a new deal being signed in France: “Of course we are interested in Kylian Mbappe, we are not blind.

“We like him and if you don’t like him then you have to question yourself. But, no, we are not, we cannot be part of these battles.

“There must be other clubs involved and that is fine. He is a great player.”

