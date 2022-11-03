Kylian Mbappe has expressed his frustration over Paris Saint-Germain's failure to land top spot in their Champions League group.

PSG beat Juventus 3-1

Benfica topped Group with more away goals

Mbappe regrets losing the top spot

WHAT HAPPENED? Mbappe had to leave the Allianz Stadium on a bittersweet note despite scoring PSG's opener in a 2-1 triumph over Juventus. The French champions were pushed to the second spot in Group H after Benfica overcame Maccabi Haifa 6-1 away from home, adding vital goals to their overall tally in the 88th and 92nd minutes. The group standings were ultimately decided by goals scored away from home, with PSG coming second with six, while the Portuguese outfit racked up nine following their huge win in Israel. Mbappe claims the PSG players were unaware of the situation for the bulk of the match and were only informed about it in during the final few minutes.

WHAT THEY SAID: "During the match, we did not know, but in the end, they tried to warn us. But that was the end, it doesn't matter, we qualified. We came to do the work, that's not enough, we'll watch the draw and we'll play to win," he told RMC Sport after the match.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After finishing as the runners-up in Group H, PSG will have to take on a group winner in the round of 16. They can be pitted against some of the best teams in Europe including Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Bayern Munich, Napoli and Real Madrid.

WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE? The French international will return to action with PSG at the weekend to take on Lorient away from home in Ligue 1.