Mbappe & Hakimi to take a 'few days off' after PSG's surprise loss at Lens, Galtier reveals

Kylian Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi are to be given “a few days off” by Paris Saint-Germain after rushing back into post-World Cup club competition.

French forward graced World Cup final

Morocco full-back also back in domestic action

Expected to be given 10 days of rest

WHAT HAPPENED? The France and Morocco internationals wasted no time returning to Parc des Princes after helping their respective nations to runners-up and fourth-place finishes at Qatar 2022. Mbappe and Hakimi have figured in outings for PSG against Strasbourg and Lens a matter of days after seeing bids for global glory in the Middle East come to a close, but are now set to be awarded periods of well-earned rest.

WHAT THEY SAID: PSG boss Christophe Galtier told Amazon Prime after seeing his side suffer a shock 3-1 defeat to Lens on Sunday: “Hakimi and Mbappe will have a few days off. The plan was that they could play these two games. They will now recover.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe and Hakimi are expected to sit out a meeting with Chateauroux in the third round of the Coupe de France on Friday, while the former could also be rested for a Ligue 1 outing against Angers on January 11 – with Moroccan full-back Hakimi already due to miss that match through suspension.

WHAT NEXT? If Mbappe and Hakimi are given a full 10 days off – the same break awarded to fellow international stars that graced the 2022 World Cup – then they will return to action on January 15th against Rennes, with Lionel Messi also set to be back by then after helping Argentina to a long-awaited global crown in the Middle East.