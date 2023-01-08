'Maybe Mourinho is the coach of Brazil' - Roma boss in line to replace Tite, claims Porto Champions League winner Carlos Alberto

Jose Mourinho could be the next manager of the Brazilian national team, and would be an ideal fit, former Porto star Carlos Alberto has claimed.

Mourinho touted as next Brazil boss

Has asked Carlo Alberto to be his No.2

No announcement from Mourinho or noted interest

WHAT HAPPENED? In an interview on the Mundo GV podcast, the former Porto man insisted that Mourinho could be an ideal replacement for Tite, who resigned after Brazil lost to Croatia in the 2022 World Cup quarter-finals. The Brazilian, who was part of the Porto side that won the 2003-04 Champions League under Mourinho, has claimed he has inside "information" that the current Roma manager is already in line to replace Tite, while also alleging that he has been asked to take up a role as his assistant.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I was going to drop a bomb here, but I can't. I'll talk then. Maybe [Mourinho)is the coach of the Brazilian team. Speaking first hand. It's information," said the 38-year-old, who retired from playing in 2019. "It doesn't matter where the information comes from, I'm giving you the information... because he even invited me [to be his No.2]."

The former Brazil international also insisted that Mourinho is a far cry from the "arrogant" character he has often been painted as by the media, adding: "In my opinion, the coach who is a leader has no vanity, and Mourinho, people have an image of him that he is arrogant, but he is none of that."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mourinho has been linked with a number of international posts since the World Cup, including the Portugal national team. It was initially reported that the 59-year-old was the leading candidate to take charge of his home nation after Fernando Santos' resignation, but outgoing Belgium boss Roberto Martinez is now said to be the favourite for the role.

WHAT NEXT FOR MOURINHO? The Roma boss enters a crucial stretch of the season with his side, with the team fighting for a Champions League spot in Serie A.