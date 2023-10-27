Why Mauricio Pochettino shares fans' fury about Chelsea's Premier League clash with Wolves being played on Christmas Eve

Mauricio Pochettino is furious, just like many Chelsea fans, that the Blues have to travel to Molineux on Christmas Eve to play Wolves.

Chelsea scheduled to play on Christmas Eve

Pochettino unimpressed with the schedule

Will miss wedding anniversary

WHAT HAPPENED? The Premier League announced its festive schedule on Thursday with Chelsea and Wolves kicking off proceedings on December 24. It is a historic decision, representing the first time that a top-flight game will be played on that date since Manchester United locked horns with Leeds United in 1995.

The Chelsea Supporters’ Trust hit out at the decision and issued a strongly-worded statement urging the authorities to revise the schedule. Pochettino echoed their sentiments and revealed that his wife would be unhappy as he will now miss their wedding anniversary which is a day earlier.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Our supporters are not happy? Me either. I’m not happy also because [December] 23rd is my anniversary with my wife and I need to travel to Wolves and I’m not going to spend the night of the 23rd in my house,' he told reporters.

"I believe I am not going to convince her to come [to Wolverhampton]. And the 24th for Argentinian people is a really important night and [I] hope to arrive to celebrate on time after the game."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The change in the kick-off time for the match was reportedly influenced by broadcasters Sky. Both clubs lobbied for the kick-off time to be brought forward to minimize the impact on supporters and their travel plans, especially considering the match is scheduled for the day before Christmas. In response to these efforts, the Premier League made an exception and allowed the game to kick off at 1 p.m. instead of the usual 2 p.m. slot on a Sunday.

When asked if Chelsea would push to change the date, Pochettino replied: "It is difficult because it is not easy to change. We have to accept we are in England. I need to adapt myself and even if I am not happy I need to do my best to be in our best level and accept this is a situation we cannot change."

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea will next host Brentford at Stamford Bridge on Saturday in a Premier League encounter.