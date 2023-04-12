Matt Miazga: I've been 'screwed' by USMNT in past but I'm ready for chance against Mexico

Matt Miazga says he feels like he's been "screwed" when it comes to his national team career, but he's ready for his USMNT return against Mexico.

Miazga felt "screwed" last cycle

First USMNT call up since 2021

U.S. set to face Mexico in Glendale

WHAT HAPPENED? Miazga was named to the U.S. men's national team squad to face El Tri as Anthony Hudson called a generally MLS-based squad for the upcoming match. The call-up is Miazga's first since 2021, and the defender says that he believes he should have been involved throughout the previous cycle leading up to the 2022 World Cup.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I told you guys last time, I was screwed over multiple times in the past", he told the Enquirer. "Yeah, I think it is what it is. I always felt like I should be a part of that group throughout my career, especially the last few years. And now that I'm back in this capacity, the state that we're in with an interim manager, I'm grateful to be able to show face again and try to stamp my ground again."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 27-year-old ex-Chelsea defender is now looking to push towards the 2026 World Cup, with the U.S. program undergoing some major changes. Gone is Gregg Berhalter, who took charge last cycle, with Anthony Hudson currently leading the way on an interim basis. With the Gold Cup and Nations League right around the corner, the USMNT will need plenty of players this summer, and Miazga says he feels ready to make his claim.

"I remember when [Dave] Sarachan was the interim a few years ago and I got a lot of games as well," Miazga said. "A lot of guys [did] actually. I think it's a good opportunity. You've got the Gold Cup coming up. You've got Nations League. You've got this friendly, so I think it's a lot of opportunities for guys to stamp their ground and be a part of the core group. You see it a lot of times, especially in recent times, a lot of guys go into January camp and then they're mainstays... We shall see."

AND WHAT'S MORE: Miazga, who has 22 USMNT caps, joined FC Cincinnati from Chelsea following a series of loans away from the Premier League giants.

WHAT NEXT? FC Cincinnati will visit St. Louis City SC on Saturday before Miazga and his USMNT teammates travel to Glendale to face Mexico on Wednesday.