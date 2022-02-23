Matip goal against Leeds makes Liverpool boss Klopp break into hysterical laughter

The centre-back found himself far higher up the pitch than usual before finding the back of the net

Liverpool centre-back Joel Matip made manager Jurgen Klopp burst out laughing on Wednesday when he rushed forwards from the back to score a goal from open play against Leeds.

Matip, not known for his goalscoring, played a one-two with Mohamed Salah before unleashing a cool finish past the goalkeeper.

And Klopp absolutely loved the exchange, celebrating with a big smile along with his assistants as the Reds ran away with an eventual 6-0 win.

Matip scores Liverpool's second goal

The defender's 30th-minute finish put Liverpool ahead 2-0 before Salah added a third before half-time.

It was Matip's sixth career Premier League goal, and he has now scored in every season he's been at the club.

What has been said?

"I had tried it before but I was lucky this time to have the chance to score and it was a brilliant ball from Mo Salah," said Matip after the victory.

