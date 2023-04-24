’There is nothing not to love’ - Mateo Kovacic hints at Chelsea stay after admitting to feeling ‘really, really at home’ in London

Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic has hinted that he plans to remain with the club this summer despite speculation around his future.

Linked with Man City

Settled in London

Has been at Chelsea since 2018

WHAT HAPPENED? The 28-year-old's contract is set to expire in 2024 and there has been rumours about a move away from Stamford Bridge in the summer, with Man City and Bayern Munich touted as potential destinations. However, amid the noise, the former Real Madrid midfielder has revealed he is very happy and settled at Chelsea and in London.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I am five years here already, time flies, and I have been at Chelsea the longest of all the clubs. I feel really, really at home. There is nothing to not love in London. My family enjoys it, which makes it easier for me. The food is okay, maybe not like Italy or Spain! But London is amazing," said Kovacic.

"My son goes to nursery here in London, he enjoys it, the people are so nice. I can only say good things about London and England. We feel really great here."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: "I had the luck to be in great countries, great cities, new cultures, meeting amazing people," Kovacic continued.

"I am blessed I could experience so many nice countries. I learned many lessons, but most of all just to respect all people. How they treated me I can just be thankful, and I tried to treat them the same way they treated me. Just be polite as much as I can, which is not always easy, but be myself. When I see where I have been it’s really amazing. I’m just thankful for the people I have met. It’s been a nice journey."

Given his satisfaction with the club and with his family settled in London now, this could be a hint about where his future lies.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

(C)Getty images

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea have had a forgettable season, currently sat in 11th position behind Brentford in the Premier League, who are also their next opponents on Wednesday. Frank Lampard's team will be hoping for a turnaround in their fortunes as the season comes to a close.