Mata in 'top shape' as he plays for Man Utd future

The World Cup winner is due to be out of contract at the end of the season, but he is back to full fitness and ready to impress in the run-in

Juan Mata has declared himself to be in “top shape” as he prepares to play for his future.

The World Cup winner was among those to suffer an untimely knock during an eventful Premier League clash with Liverpool on February 24.

A hamstring problem kept him out of crunch clashes with and in European and domestic competition.

He did, however, return to the fold off the bench in an quarter-final defeat to prior to the international break.

The Spaniard has used the rest period to work on his fitness and claims he is now ready for top-flight and tests to come.

The 30-year-old midfielder will be hoping to play a prominent role for United over the coming weeks as his current contract is due to expire at the end of the season.

Mata wrote in his personal blog: “We have less than two months to finish the campaign in the best possible shape, and we are looking forward to getting back in action against this upcoming Saturday at Old Trafford.

“In terms of training sessions, this week has been a very positive one for me.

“I have made the most of the chance to get in top shape after making my return in the FA Cup not long ago.

“I am feeling good and I am looking forward to doing whatever I can to help the team as much as possible.”

Mata has taken in 28 appearances across all competitions for United this season, recording five goals, and remains a useful asset to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

It does, however, remain to be seen where he will be playing his football in 2019-20.

The Red Devils are yet to tie the experienced performer to fresh terms and he continues to head towards free agency as a result.

Mata has refused to be drawn on his future over recent months, telling AS of his plans in January: “I’ve been in for a good while, in a league that I’m well accustomed to and where I’ve adapted well, but it’s true that at times you miss home, your family, your friends.

“But I don’t know if I’ll return to in the near future.

“I’m calm [about the situation]. I’m at the fantastic club that is Manchester United, one of the biggest in the world.

“I have to think about the short term and do well from now on.”