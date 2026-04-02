David Møller Wolfe took a heavy blow during the international break. The Norwegian left-back was struck under the eye by an elbow during the friendly against Switzerland (0-0), causing his teammate Andreas Schjelderup to panic. He thought Møller Wolfe had lost his eye.

In the 75th minute, the former AZ defender was struck by an elbow on his left cheekbone, causing a lot of blood to flow. Schjelderup sprinted towards him, after which he became seriously panicked.

“I saw a lot of blood and a cut under his eye. I thought: what on earth is this? I thought he’d lost his eye,” Schjelderup said in an interview with Dagbladet.

In the end, it appeared to be a deep cut. This was noticed by teammate Kristoffer Ajer, who managed to calm the Wolverhampton Wanderers left-back down.

Schjelderup, who scored against the Netherlands last week, says he will react differently to such situations in future. “Perhaps next time I should calm him down a bit more and not overreact. I do understand that he was annoyed.”

Møller Wolfe has also spoken out, saying he picked up on the SL Benfica striker’s panic. “Schjelderup came over to me and immediately shouted to the touchline that the doctor needed to come onto the pitch.”

Wolverhampton have no match scheduled for this coming weekend, allowing Møller Wolfe to recover in peace at the bottom of the Premier League table. The Wolves play West Ham United in the Premier League on Friday 10 April.