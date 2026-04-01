Mass food poisoning hits Dutch club: match postponed

The match between FC Den Bosch and Jong FC Utrecht in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie cannot go ahead on Friday. The Brabant-based club has been hit by a mass case of food poisoning, according to the club’s website.

Den Bosch issued an official press release on Wednesday. “On medical grounds, it is irresponsible to allow Friday’s match to go ahead. There are insufficient first-team players available for a match of this standard.”

“Another match is scheduled for Monday; the short recovery period between two matches is irresponsible,” writes Den Bosch, who are due to visit Almere City on Easter Monday.

“We regret this news for all supporters who were looking forward to a match at a fixed kick-off time. The match against Jong FC Utrecht was a great start to a long Easter weekend.”

Den Bosch and Jong FC Utrecht will still play each other on Monday 20 April at 8.00 pm. Match tickets already purchased remain valid for the new date.

Den Bosch currently sit ninth in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie. The Utrecht reserve team occupy twelfth place.