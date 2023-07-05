'Why did you take so long to sign!' - Mason Mount sent hilarious Man Utd welcome message by Bruno Fernandes as midfielder posts images from past duel in Chelsea fixture

Mason Mount has been sent a hilarious welcome message by Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes after his £60 million switch from Chelsea.

Mount unveiled by United

Signed five-year contract

Fernandes welcomes midfielder with hilarious Insta post

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils have signed the England international on a five-year contract that will keep him at Old Trafford until 2028 - with the option of an extra year after they agreed to pay £60 million ($76m) to the Blues. Fernandes did not take long to welcome his new partner in midfield and did so by posting two pictures of a past duel with Mount from when United drew 1-1 with Chelsea at Old Trafford towards the end of the 2021-22 season. In the first image, Fernandes is seen confronting Mount, while in the second he pulls the shirt of the midfielder as he tries to wriggle out his way.

@brunofernandes Instagram

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The partnership between Mount and Fernandes will be key next season for United as the Red Devils attempt to establish themselves as a title contender under the guidance of Erik ten Hag. Mount was convinced by Ten Hag's vision for him at Old Trafford which led him to sign for United despite repeated attempts by Chelsea to extend his contract beyond 2024.

WHAT NEXT? Mount will fly to the United States in July along with the rest of Manchester United's squad for pre-season commitments, and could make his competitive debut for the club in their 2023-24 Premier League opener against Wolves on August 14.