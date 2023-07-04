Revealed: Mason Mount convinced to join Man Utd after being 'wowed' by Erik ten Hag's deep appreciation of his game

Mason Mount was convinced to join Manchester United after reportedly being "wowed" by Erik ten Hag's appreciation of his playing style.

Mount set to leave Chelsea for United

Red Devils to pay £60 million

Mount surprised by Ten Hag's detailing on his game

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international is on the verge of making a switch to Old Trafford from Stamford Bridge as the Red Devils have reportedly agreed to pay £60 million ($76m) as a transfer fee for his services. Mount has been monitored by Ten Hag for a long time and after he opted against signing any of the extension offers that have been put to him at Chelsea, the Dutch tactician left no stone unturned to prise him away from the London club.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to Sky Sports, Mount "ticks all the core traits" that Ten Hag looks for in a midfielder without the ball while "being comfortable as a creator" at the same time. The tactician has laid down 83 principles after he arrived at Manchester United and it is believed that Mount fulfills most of them. The player was surprised by Ten Hag's detailed reading of his game and his overall appreciation of it, which convinced him to join United.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Mount will sign a five-year contract at Old Trafford for an initial £250,000-a-week wages, which can increase to £300,000 if various performance-related clauses are met. It is a threefold increase in his wages as he was reportedly earning a meagre £80,000-a-week at Stamford Bridge.

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea have already narrowed in on Mount's successor and could make a move for Celta Vigo's Gabriel Veiga to replace the midfielder.