Mason Mount adds to Thiago Silva injury headache for under-fire Chelsea boss Graham Potter with Reece James doubtful

Chelsea manager Graham Potter has revealed Mason Mount is out of Saturday's game against Leeds, while Reece James is a doubt for the crunch clash.

Blues searching for a spark

Thiago Silva already ruled out

England stars nursing knocks

WHAT HAPPENED? Injury setbacks are the last thing that the Blues need right now, as they find themselves firmly stuck in a rut, but they continue to pick up niggling injuries. Brazil international defender Thiago Silva is set to be missing for more than a month with knee ligament damage, while Potter has also revealed that England stars Mount and James are unlikely to figure in his plans for the home date with Leeds on Saturday.

WHAT THEY SAID: The Blues boss told reporters when asked for a fitness update on his squad: “Thiago will be around six weeks. [Edouard] Mendy making progress. N'Golo [Kante] had his first full training session today but will need time. Mason has had a problem with his lower abdomen area so he will miss the game tomorrow. Reece has tightness in his hamstring. A doubt tomorrow.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mount is among those to have seen individual standards slip this season, with only three goals and as many assists recorded through 32 appearances in all competitions. He is a homegrown star in west London, though, and Chelsea are eager to avoid losing him. Potter added on the 24-year-old when asked if contract talks are progressing: “Mason has been top to work with. In terms of the contract, that's between him and the club. I am the head coach so my focus is on helping the players improve. That is the focus for me.”

WHAT NEXT? Potter has won just nine of his 26 games as Chelsea boss and desperately needs to find a spark from somewhere as the Blues prepare to host Leeds sat 10th in the Premier League table - 14 points adrift of the top four.