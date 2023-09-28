Mason Greenwood registers assist on full Getafe debut – 613 days after his last start for Man Utd

Mason Greenwood registered an assist on his full debut for Getafe, with that outing coming 613 days after his last start for Manchester United.

The 21-year-old forward completed a loan move to Spain towards the end of the summer transfer window.

He has been eased into the fold at Getafe due to a lack of regular game time over the course of the last 18 months.

After taking in two appearances off the bench, Greenwood was included from the off for a trip to Athletic Club.

Article continues below

He repaid that show of faith by teeing up a second-half effort from Gaston Alvarez that levelled the scores at 1-1 – with Getafe going on to take a share of the points in a 2-2 draw.

Greenwood was included in a starting XI in Bilbao for the first time since January 22, 2022 – when he started a 1-0 win for United over West Ham at Old Trafford.

He was suspended shortly after that following his arrest on suspicion of attempted rape, assault and coercive control.

Getty

Those charges were dropped in February 2023, allowing him to resume his professional career.

A long-running internal investigation carried out by United only came to a close in August, with the decision taken to sever ties with the one-cap England international.

Greenwood was linked with teams in Italy and Turkey before ending up in La Liga.

He has been welcomed with open arms by those at Getafe, but was subjected to “die” chants when making his debut against Osasuna.

His every touch was whistled by Athletic Club supporters on Wednesday, but Getafe will be back on home soil on Saturday when playing host to Villarreal.