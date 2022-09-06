Man in the mask! Tuchel eager to avoid Aubameyang ‘superhero’ billing ahead of Chelsea debut

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is set to wear a mask when making his Chelsea debut, but Thomas Tuchel is eager to avoid any “superhero” discussion.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues moved to lure a former Arsenal frontman away from Barcelona on transfer deadline day, with a proven Premier League performer added to their ranks. A Gabonese star is nursing a jaw injury after being attacked during a burglary, but will be donning a protective face covering when making his bow for a new club.

WHAT THEY SAID: Quizzed on whether Aubameyang can become a “superhero” for Chelsea, Tuchel has said: “Don't put any ideas into Auba's head please, any further ideas. I'm pretty sure he has his own ones. When he scores he can celebrate. First of all, he needs to score.

“He's very ambitious, very focused. He's hungry to play for us and prove a point. That's why he's here, that's what we felt from the first moment. He's happily invited to prove a point.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea spent £10 million ($12m) to lure Aubameyang away from Camp Nou, with Marcos Alonso moving in the opposite direction as part of that agreement.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The 33-year-old forward has indulged in masked goal celebrations before, with Batman, Spider-Man and Black Panther forming part of his personal showreel.

WHAT NEXT FOR AUBAMEYANG? Chelsea will be in Champions League action against Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday, before returning to Premier League competition away at west London neighbours Fulham on Saturday.