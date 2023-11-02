'One of the game's greatest goalkeepers' - Lionesses stopper Mary Earps named Sunday Times Sportwoman of the Year for 2023 after World Cup heroics with England

England and Manchester United goalkeeper Mary Earps has been named The Sunday Times Sportswoman of the Year.

Earps named Sunday Times Sportswoman of the Year

Led Lionesses to World Cup final

Played a pivotal part in run

WHAT HAPPENED? The 30-year-old won the Golden Glove after shining for the Lionesses at the World Cup. Securing three clean sheets and allowing only four goals in seven games, Earps played every minute for Sarina Wiegman's team during the tournament. In the dying moments of August's final in Perth, she also made a penalty save, although England ultimately ended as runners-up to Spain.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I’m very honoured…it’s amazing to have so many incredible people in the room, we are all trying to create change and empower women. I’m just trying to change the world a bit on the side when I’ve got time!" she said after winning the award.

AND WHAT'S MORE: "Mary Earps’ performance at the 2023 Football World Cup cemented her spot as one of the game's greatest goalkeepers. Her and the rest of the Lionesses showed determination, skill, and resilience to reach the finals and will continue to inspire many young girls for years to come," said Sunday Times editor Ben Taylor.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Now in their 36th year, the esteemed awards honour and commemorate the extraordinary contributions made to sport by female athletes across all divisions. The Manchester United custodian finished ahead of English cricketer Tammy Beaumont, seven-time Paralympic gold winner Hannah Cockroft, and two-time global heptathlon champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson.

WHAT NEXT? Earps will next be in action when Manchester United take on Brighton away from home on Sunday, November 5.