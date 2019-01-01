Marta surpasses Klose for all-time World Cup scoring record

The Brazilian forward passed her German counterpart on Tuesday with her 17th goal in the competition

star Marta set a record on Tuesday as she scored her 17th career Women's World Cup goal.

The goal came from the penalty spot 74 minutes into Tuesday's group stage clash with , which Brazil ended up winning 1-0 behind the Marta goal.

Marta stepped up and smashed her spot-kick into the bottom right-hand corner, giving Brazil a lead they would never relinquish while making a bit of history in the process.

Marta's 17th goal was enough to lead her past German star Miroslav Klose, who scored 16 goals across four World Cups as a member of the German national team.

17 - Brazil's Marta is now the outright top scorer in senior Fifa World Cup tournaments with 17 goals, overtaking German men's player Miroslav Klose. Record. #FIFAWWC #BRA — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 18, 2019

The 33-year-old forward, who is the only footballer to score at five different World Cup editions, has scored 112 total goals in 145 appearances for Brazil.

Marta scored three times at her first World Cup, the 2003 edition, before firing seven times at the 2007 competition, winning the Golden Shoe and Golden Ball as Brazil fell to in the tournament finale.

She then scored four more times in the 2011 World Cup and once at the 2015 edition. With Tuesday's goal, Marta has scored twice in this year's tournament, having also scored in a 3-2 loss to in the country's second group stage match.

Marta's 17th finish puts even more space between her and Birgit Prinz and Abby Wambach on the women's side, as both scored 14 goals during their international careers.

The forward is a six-time FIFA World Player of the Year and has helped lead Brazil to two Olympic silver medals in addition to that 2007 World Cup runners-up spot.

With the Brazil win on Tuesday, Marta and co. forced a three-way tie on six points in Group C with Italy, Australia and Brazil all level on points.

Article continues below

Despite their loss on Tuesday, Italy tops the group thanks to their +5 goal differential with Australia and Brazil both at +3.

Australia sealed second place, though, on goals-scored having fired eight goals compared to Brazil's six in the group stage.

As a result, Brazil's knockout round opponent has yet to be decided while Australia will face Norway and Italy will face the third-place team from Group A or B.