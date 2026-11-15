'It's more like a knockout match!' – Mark van Bommel issues passionate rallying cry ahead of Italy showdown

Belgium head coach Mark van Bommel has described his side's crucial UEFA Nations League encounter against Italy as a high-pressure knockout match. Van Bommel stressed that victory is essential as the Red Devils fight for quarter-final qualification in Brussels.
High stakes in Brussels for Van Bommel's men
Belgium return to home soil in Brussels to face Italy at the Koning Boudewijnstadion knowing that victory is essential to secure a top-two finish in UEFA Nations League Group 1. Mark van Bommel's side currently sit third in the standings following an inconsistent campaign, though they bounced back from a heavy defeat against France by securing a vital 2-1 win over Turkey.
With a fierce three-way tussle for quarter-final qualification reaching its climax, the Red Devils are gearing up for their biggest test yet.
Van Bommel's preparations have been slightly disrupted, having to manage without injured pair Leandro Trossard and Mike Penders.
Van Bommel demands elite mentality under pressure
Speaking ahead of the crunch fixture, Van Bommel emphasised that his squad must fully embrace the immense pressure, comparing the encounter directly to sudden-death tournament football.
"Victory is all that matters. It's not a final, but this is about whether we advance to the next round or not; it's more like a knockout match," Van Bommel stated.
The Belgian manager believes that experiencing this level of intensity is invaluable for the squad's development ahead of future international tournaments.
Assessing Italy's rapid evolution under Mancini
Van Bommel also acknowledged the significant tactical transformation Italy have undergone under Roberto Mancini since the reverse fixture earlier in the campaign.
"It's an interesting test to play under pressure, especially in view of major tournaments. We always prepare the same way, whether it's a final or not," Van Bommel noted.
Praising their upcoming opponents, he added: "It's a different Italy to the one we met in the opening match. They're more solid and have improved in a short time. You don't beat France by chance, and their victory didn't surprise me."
Red Devils target quarter-final berth on home soil
As the group stage reaches its dramatic conclusion, Belgium know that securing maximum points against a resurgent Italian outfit is the only guarantee of advancing to the next round.
The tactical battle at the Koning Boudewijnstadion will test Van Bommel's setup to its absolute limits as they look to exploit home advantage.
Belgium are fully focused on delivering a disciplined, statement victory in Brussels to book their place in the Nations League quarter-finals.
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.