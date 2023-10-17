Mark Parsons pays the price! Washington Spirit confirm manager's sacking after NSWL playoff failure

Washington Spirit parted ways with manager Mark Parsons after he failed to guide the club to this season's NWSL playoffs.

WHAT HAPPENED? The club confirmed on Tuesday that manager Mark Parsons will not return to the club as their head coach next season after Washington Spirit finished eighth in the 2023 NWSL season and failed to make it to the playoffs for the second season in a row.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The former Netherlands women's team coach returned to Washington Spirit after a gap of seven years in November 2022. He previously managed the club between 2013 to 2015.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Upon parting ways with their manager, the club's president of soccer operations, Mark Krikorian told Washingtonspirit.com, "We are grateful for Mark’s contributions in the 2023 season. He helped lay a strong foundation and set us on a path to excellence. We wish him all the best in the future."

Expressing his disappointment in leaving the club, Parsons said, "It has been a privilege to be back in Washington DC and the NWSL this past year. I am proud of the work the players and the staff have put in this season, and I know the Spirit is well-positioned for success moving forward given the foundation has been built. While I am disappointed to not be returning to the Spirit in 2024, I wish Michele and everyone at the club my gratitude and best wishes."

WHAT NEXT? The NWSL playoffs first round commences on October 21 when OL Reign take on Angel City.