'I celebrated like Lautaro!' – Smiling assassin Marcus Thuram turns beast mode to save Inter

Thuram inspires dramatic injury-time turnaround at San Siro
Marcus Thuram proved the ultimate hero for Inter Milan as Cristian Chivu's side scored twice in stoppage time to complete a thrilling 2-1 comeback win against Fiorentina. The Nerazzurri dominated with 33 shots but fell behind to a brilliant strike from Fiorentina's Jimenez.
With David De Gea making string of saves, Inter appeared doomed until Thuram took matters into his own hands in the 90th minute.
The French striker curled home a brilliant equalizer before winning a penalty three minutes later to secure all three points.
Frenchman explains Lautaro celebration and team mentality
Speaking post-match, Thuram revealed why he adopted the typical celebration of team captain Lautaro Martinez after scoring his seventh consecutive goal at San Siro. "There's the confidence of a team that knows a match can be won even at the end, we know we can always win," Thuram stated.
"I celebrated like Lautaro because lately he's been scoring in the 90th minute."
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"The penalty? A mistake is possible, I have to keep pushing in the box and trying to fool the defenders, then penalties can come," he added.
Relentless spirit overcomes De Gea's goal barrier
Thuram's tireless performance came after enduring a frustrating afternoon against De Gea, who made crucial saves and saw Inter hit the woodwork twice through Carlos Augusto.
Thuram maintained his composure to force the decisive penalty foul from Fiorentina defender Valdepenas in the 93rd minute.
Asked about Monday's upcoming awards ceremony, Thuram added: "Tomorrow's Ballon d'Or? I'd be happy if a Frenchman could win it."
Inter maintain pressure at the top of Serie A
The dramatic victory keeps Inter level with league leaders Lazio at the top of the Serie A standings.
Chivu's side once again proved their refusal to accept defeat, preserving their impressive home form.
Inter now prepare for their upcoming domestic and European fixtures with high morale.