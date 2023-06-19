Boost for Man Utd! Marcus Rashford 'on brink' of signing new long-term contract with Red Devils

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford is about to agree a new contract with the club and is set to become the top earner at Old Trafford

WHAT HAPPENED? The England striker is set to finally agree a new bumper contract with United, according to Fabrizio Romano. Rashford's current deal expires in June 2024 and he has been in negotiations with the Red Devils since the start of the year. According to Romano, Rashford is set to accept United's latest proposal and just a few details need to be finalised before the contract is announced officially.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rashford has just had his best ever season for United, scoring 30 goals in all competitions as the Red Devils finished third in the Premier League to return to the Champions League, ended a six-year trophy drought by winning the Carabao Cup and reached the FA Cup final.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Rashford is set to become United's highest-paid player when he signs his new contract. The striker is currently on a reported £200,000 per week but he is set to nearly double his salary, which will rise to £375,000 per week. De Gea is United's top earner at the moment, on £375,000, but his contract expires at the end of June and he will only be offered a new one on reduced terms. However, it looks increasingly likely that the Spaniard will be leaving the club after 12 years following a difficult season.

WHAT NEXT FOR MARCUS RASHFORD? The striker is in action for England tonight at Old Trafford in a Euro 2024 qualifier against North Macedonia.