Marcus Rashford is back! Man Utd forward returns to training after leg injury in huge boost to Red Devils’ top-four push

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford is back in training after missing Saturday's match against Wolves, in what is a major boost to Erik ten Hag.

Rashford back in training

Forward missed Wolves game with injury

United's top scorer could face Bournemouth

WHAT HAPPENED? United's top scorer has returned to training for the first time since suffering a leg injury last week. Rashford missed the 2-0 win over Wolves but is now set to return to the team for Saturday's trip to Bournemouth, when United will be looking to take one more step to sealing a place in the top four and a return to the Champions League. Scott McTominay was also back after being injured since the 2-0 win over Everton on April 8.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rashford has been United's most influential player this season, with 29 goals and 11 assists, but his campaign has been interrupted by injury of late. The England striker sustained a muscle problem in the win over Everton and was absent for 12 days, missing the Europa League quarter-final first leg against Sevilla and the 2-0 win at Nottingham Forest.

He was on target in the 2-2 draw against Tottenham but failed to score in United's next three matches against Aston Villa, Brighton and West Ham, suffering a leg injury in the aftermath of the defeat at the London Stadium. The injury forced him to miss the game against Wolves last time out, but United still managed to win 2-0 thanks to strikes from Anthony Martial and Alejandro Garnacho. The team are now enjoying a rare seven-day break before their next game.

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? Ten Hag's side visit Bournemouth on Saturday in their final away game of the season before hosting Chelsea and then Fulham on the final day. They need two wins from their last three matches to seal their place in the top four, before they end the season with a blockbuster FA Cup final against rivals Manchester City.