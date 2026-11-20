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Paul Parker has told GOAL why Manchester United need to take the threat of relegation seriously, with a shock tumble out of the top-flight in 1974 proving that anything is possible. The Red Devils have sleep-walked their way into the bottom three this season, leading to managerial reins being passed to Mauricio Pochettino, with “every game” from here becoming a “cup final”.

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Carrick delivered third-placed finish

Hopes were high before a ball was kicked in the 2026-27 campaign, with Michael Carrick having delivered a third-placed finish and Champions League qualification last term. Promising foundations were considered to have been put in place.

There was even talk of a title bid being mounted at one stage, with the Red Devils having failed to capture that prize since Sir Alex Ferguson headed off into retirement back in 2013. Expectations have been reined in considerably since then.

Managerial reins handed to Pochettino

Just eight points have been picked up from 10 games so far, leading to Carrick’s two-year contract being torn up. Ex-Tottenham and Chelsea coach Pochettino has made his way to Manchester after completing his CONCACAF Nations League duties with the USMNT.

The Argentine tactician is well versed in the demands of Premier League football, but is aware that he has little margin for error and needs to make an immediate impact at the so-called ‘Theatre of Dreams’.

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Red Devils suffered relegation in mid-70s

A testing opener has been lined up, with United due at Anfield on Sunday for a meeting with old adversaries Liverpool. Another setback there would leave the Red Devils looking anxiously over collective shoulders.

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The general consensus is that they will have more than enough to steer clear of trouble, but nothing can be taken for granted - with few having tipped them to slip through the top-flight trapdoor some 50 years ago, as club legend Denis Law famously condemned them to the drop.

Man Utd must take threat seriously

Asked when relegation will become an alarming source of concern, title-winning former United defender Parker - who was speaking in association with Covers.com, where you’ll find an in-depth review of the Stake promo code - told GOAL: “The concern should be now because people are talking about it now.

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“Given how things have happened over the years, you talk about United when they got relegated in the mid-70s and we look at other sides, West Ham, where people go, ‘no, it ain't going to happen’.

“If you keep convincing yourself, then it will happen, you'll be near that and when the time comes for you to be paddling harder, to get out of it, you suddenly find that the waves have got bigger and you can't get out of it regardless of who you're playing against. ‘Oh, we should get three points here’, it doesn't happen anymore. Being Manchester United, people play harder.

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“If you have a look at those 11, 12, 13 players that got relegated in the past, you'd put every single one of them before these players here because they had fighting spirit. The difference back then was it being a proper league where everything was competitive from top to bottom. They saw where Manchester United were and every game became a cup final, ‘are we going to do the impossible?’

“It's definitely there and the longer you stay in and around there, it's like starting a marathon at the back. How many come from the back and go and win it, it just doesn't happen, it's too hard, gaps get bigger. Mentally you'll find it hard because you're not getting your yards in and getting closer to people. You don’t start at the back, you start at the front. United were guaranteed to be doing that up until Sir Alex Ferguson retired.”

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Man Utd fixtures: Liverpool up next

United still have 28 games in which to put things right, with 84 points up for grabs. If form can be found, allowing positive momentum to be established, then a push for European qualification cannot be ruled out.

They are, however, in serious danger of being dragged into a basement battle at present, with Pochettino under pressure to deliver a reversal in fortune - starting with a visit to Merseyside in his first game at the helm.