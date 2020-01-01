Maradona 'improving every day' after brain surgery as Gimnasia players send message of support

The Argentine football legend underwent a potentially life-saving operation last week and is said to be recovering well in hospital

and great Diego Maradona is continuing to make an "incredible recovery" from brain surgery, according to his personal doctor Leopoldo Luque.

The 60-year-old underwent a "routine" operation for a subdural haematoma last Tuesday, a day after being admitted to hospital due to concerns over anaemia and dehydration.

Luque previously revealed Maradona will remain in hospital until at least Monday and has now provided a further update on the legendary forward's condition.

"Diego is better, much better," he said outside Olivos Clinic in Buenos Aires province, where Maradona is staying. "Every day he is improving. His recovery is incredible. He's very lucid."

Maradona, who won the World Cup with Argentina in 1986 and guided Napoli to two titles, has been in charge of Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata since 2019.

The club were in action on Sunday for the first time since their head coach was hospitalised, drawing 2-2 with Velez Sarsfield in Argentina’s top tier.

Gimnasia's players held a banner reading "we are with you" ahead of the game, and assistant boss Sebastian Mendez hopes his side did Maradona proud with their display.

"It has been a complicated week," he said. "Diego is still hospitalised and we are all aware of that.

"We have built a very strong group and we are a family. When one falls, another picks him up. There is always a word of encouragement and that makes the group healthy. It also results in a team that is hard to beat on the pitch. It was a difficult week and we managed to play well.

"The latest news I have from Diego is that he is very well, luckily, and thank God because it is what we all hope. He is in a good mood and passes these days in the best possible way."

Matias Garcia, who scored from the penalty spot against Velez, told Fox Sports: "We send him a big hug and hope he soon recovers. We are waiting for him."

Maradona, widely considered to be one of the greatest to play the game, was top scorer and named best player at the 1986 World Cup, and reached the final in 1990.