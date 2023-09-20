Mapi Leon and Patri Guijjaro leave Spain women's camp due to 'personal discomfort' but pledge support to team-mates following end of post-World Cup boycott

Mapi Leon and Patri Guijjaro have left the Spain women's camp due to "personal discomfort" after the rest of the squad agreed to end their boycott.

The squad announced their decision to boycott national team duty in the aftermath of Luis Rubiales kissing Jenni Hermoso during Spain's 2023 World Cup celebrations. However, after being threatened with legal punishment, the players agreed to showdown talks with the Spanish government's national sports agency (CSD) to resolve the matter.

The team decided to end the boycott following seven hours of talks, but defender Mapi Leon and midfielder Patri have been granted permission to leave the squad for personal reasons.

Mapi Leon explained their decision to to reporters, saying: "The situation is different for me and Patri. It's not been the right way for us to return. We're not in a place to be told: 'Now you're coming back...' It's a process. We're happy changes are happening but we need time. We support our team-mates, as we have done until now."

Patri added: "These changes are being worked on and it is true that they have not happened yet, but work is being done. It is quite difficult and hard. Being here, and as everything has happened, mentally you are not able to be there. This is our explanation."

Víctor Francos, head of the CSD, had previously announced there would be two players leaving the national team following talks with the players over the boycott.

"They have requested to abandon the concentration due to lack of spirit and personal discomfort," said Francos. "They will communicate this and I hope that the same respect will be given to those who stay as for those who do not."

Monte Tome will be able to call upon 21 of the 23 players she initially called up for her first squad since replacing Jorge Vilda as manager when Spain open their Nations League campaign. The World Cup winners will face Sweden on Friday before taking in a home date against Switzerland four days later.