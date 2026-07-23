When Arda Guler joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2023 for 30 million euros, many saw in the Turkish player the figure of Germany's Mesut Ozil, a man who charmed the Madrid faithful despite spending only three seasons at the club.

Jose Mourinho, now back in the Real Madrid dugout, got the most out of Ozil during that brief spell. That is why, with Guler in the Los Blancos side, the Portuguese coach might just have a new version of the German on his hands.

Their shared Turkish roots have fuelled the comparisons. So too has their footballing style, built on link-up play and the knack of finding the final pass.

Guler has already shown he owns that decisive ball. What he has not managed is to nail down a permanent starting spot in the Los Merengues line-up.

According to "Mundo Deportivo", there are several reasons for this, but one stands out: his position on the pitch. He has shuttled between the right wing, right midfield, playmaker and even deep-lying playmaker.

On those similarities, Guler struck up a real understanding with Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid's top scorer, especially at the start of last season. It echoed the bond Ozil once shared with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mourinho has made exploiting that relationship a priority, sharpening Guler's qualities in the process. The youngster has come on in recent seasons, yet he still has some way to go before he becomes one of the club's genuine stars.

Turkey's early World Cup exit handed Guler a full pre-season. Now the door is open for him to force his way into Mourinho's plans. And for the coach, there is a chance to pull off the Ozil trick all over again.



