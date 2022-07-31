Mane targets ‘more titles’ after debut Bayern Munich goal as ex-Liverpool lives his ‘dream’ in Germany

The Senegalese superstar has helped new employers to Super Cup glory at the start of the 2022-23 campaign

Sadio Mane has his first piece of silverware as a Bayern Munich player, with his goal account for the Bundesliga champions opened during a competitive debut in a 5-3 Super Cup win over RB Leipzig, and he is already targeting “more titles” in German football. The Senegalese superstar grew accustomed to collecting major honours across six productive seasons at Liverpool and wants more of the same after departing Anfield.

The 30-year-old is off to the perfect start having caught the eye in an eight-goal thriller to open the 2022-23 campaign, with Mane already claiming to be living the “dream” after taking on a new challenge outside of England.

Watch Sadio Mane score for Bayern Munich in the German Super Cup

Bayern burst out of the blocks against Leipzig and were 3-0 up by half-time, with Mane grabbing their second of the game just past the half-hour mark when he turned in a low cross from Serge Gnabry.

Will Sadio Mane be a success at Bayern Munich?

Mane linked up with Bayern in a €41 million (£34m/$42m) move from Liverpool and is determined to make a success of his time at the Allianz Arena, telling reports after an action-packed outing against Leipzig: “I’m very happy to have scored my first goal for Bayern.

“This is my dream. I’m looking forward to more titles.

“I’m really happy to be at this great club. It’s an honour and I’m very happy. I’m looking forward to the future. We have to get even better, then we can win a lot of titles.”

Can Bayern Munich bring the best out of Sadio Mane?

Julian Nagelsmann has no doubts that Mane will prove to be a shrewd addition for Bayern, saying when asked to reflect on an impressive bow from a big-money summer signing: “It was a very good performance from him.

“He is a humble and grounded player. He is extremely good for us - in the dressing room too. He has outstanding qualities and is an outstanding guy.”

Bayern are set to start the defence of their Bundesliga title when taking in a trip to Eintracht Frankfurt on Friday.