WATCH: Mane suffers sickening blow to head in Afcon clash - before scoring wonder goal minutes later

Sadio Mane suffered a sickening blow to the head while playing for Senegal in their last 16 Africa Cup of Nations meeting with Cape Verde - only to stay on the pitch and score a brilliant goal shortly afterwards.

Mane appeared to be knocked unconscious after being clattered by Josimar Dias in the 52nd minute of the game, the Cape Verde keeper being sent off as a result.

Astonishingly, Mane was allowed to stay on the field, and scored a beautiful curled strike in the 63rd minute - before finally being replaced a few minutes later as Senegal went on to win the game 2-0 and reach the quarter-finals.

The collision

No way Sadio Mane should've been allowed to continue after this. Clearly looks dazed and off. #AFCONwithGary pic.twitter.com/8wW7aiH3WN — Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) January 25, 2022

Terrible choque de cabezas entre Sadio Mané y Josimar Dias. 🤕💥



El guardameta se fue expulsado después de consultar el VAR y ahora Cabo Verde 🇨🇻 debe jugar con 9⃣ hombres. 😫#TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 | #AFCON2021 | #SENCPVpic.twitter.com/Ve9ap0L4gi — beIN SPORTS Español (@ESbeINSPORTS) January 25, 2022

In the 53rd minute of the round of 16 match at the tournament in Cameroon, a huge clearance from the Senegal defence was chased by Mane, with Josimar coming out to intercept as the ball bounced on the edge of his area.

Mane got there first, with Josimar slamming into the Liverpool winger. Slow motion replays appeared to indicate that Mane was unconscious as he fell to the floor.

Josimar was sent off as a result after a lengthy VAR check, leaving Cape Verde down to nine men after Ptrick Andrade was dismissed in the first half.

Remarkably however, Mane was allowed to play on despite the rules about players suffering from possible concussions - and showed his quality a little over 10 minutes later.

The goal

⚽️ ¡GOOOOL!

Con la aprobación del VAR, Sadio Mané le da la ventaja a Senegal#TeamSenegal 1-0 #TeamCapeVerde 🇸🇳🆚🇨🇻⤵️ pic.twitter.com/sy1tVtUDxW — beIN SPORTS Español (@ESbeINSPORTS) January 25, 2022

Collecting a half-cleared corner on the edge of the Cape Verde penalty area in the 63rd minute, Mane had the time and space to pick his spot and place a wonderful shot in off the underside of the crossbar.

It was one of his final actions of the game however, as shortly after he went down holding his head as the effects of the earlier blow took hold, and he was subbed off on 70 minutes.

Senegal progressed to the quarter-finals, Bamba Dieng netting their second in stoppage time, however concerns over star man Mane will continue.

Sadio Mané goes down with suspected concussion after scoring for Senegal 🤕 pic.twitter.com/OozPqQaFHv — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 25, 2022

