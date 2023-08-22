£60m man sidelined! Manchester United's Mason Mount out until September international break

Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount has been ruled out until September through injury.

Mount moved to United in July

24-year-old featured against Wolves and Spurs

Will return after September internationals

WHAT HAPPENED? The 24-year-old England international has suffered a 'small complaint' that will keep him out of action until the September internationals. Mount has featured in both of the Red Devils opening two Premier League outings this season, against both Wolves and Tottenham.

WHAT THEY SAID: A statement via ManUtd.com confirmed the news earlier today, stating: ''Mason Mount is set to miss Saturday’s game against Nottingham Forest due to an injury picked up in last weekend’s encounter with Tottenham Hotspur. The small complaint is expected to keep Mount out until the international break next month. The England midfielder has started both of our Premier League games so far this season after making his competitive debut for the club in last week’s 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford.''

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The news could spell trouble for Erik ten Hag's side, with his options in midfield limited at present. Midfielder Fred has departed already this summer for Fenerhabce, whilst teenager star Kobbie Mainoo is also currently sidelined due to an injury he sustained during the club's pre-season tour of the USA.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? The Red Devils will be bidding to bounce back this weekend following the defeat against Tottenham on Saturday. They host Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.