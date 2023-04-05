Manchester United vs Wrexham: Tickets, prices & pre-season friendly guide

Man Utd will face Wrexham as part of their 2023-24 pre-season preparations - here's how to see it live

Manchester United and Wrexham will face off in a friendly exhibition match as part of their summer pre-season preparations ahead of the 2023-24 campaign. Erik Ten Hag has enjoyed an impressive start to his Red Devils reign, winning his first trophy in February's Carabao Cup final against Newcastle, and they will have their sights set on more success next season.

Wrexham, of course, are now under the ownership of Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, with the pair intent on catapulting the club to the very top of the English football pyramid.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to get tickets for the game, how much it will cost, when it is, where and more.

When is Man Utd vs Wrexham? Date & kick-off time

Date: July 25, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30pm PT / 10:30pm ET Venue: Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego CA

Man Utd vs Wrexham tickets, prices & where to buy

Tickets to the game between Manchester United and Wrexham are currently available through Ticketmaster.

Prices for tickets range between $175 and $425.

Where is Man Utd vs Wrexham being played?

Manchester United versus Wrexham will take place at the Snapdragon Stadium, previously known as the Aztec Stadium, in San Diego, California.

The Snapdragon Stadium is home of the NCAA's San Diego State Aztecs, as well as San Diego Wave FC of the National Women's Soccer League and the San Diego Legion of Major League Rugby.

Its capacity is 35,000 seats.

Hotels, accommodation & where to stay near Snapdragon Stadium

If you are travelling in to watch the game, you can check out the best places to stay around the Snapdragon Stadium using the interactive map below.

Will Man Utd vs Wrexham be on TV?

A broadcaster for the game has not yet been announced, so it is not clear which TV channel it will be available to watch on. However, it is not unusual for pre-season games to be televised and available to stream live, so we can reasonably expect it to be broadcast for international fans who cannot make the game.