Manchester United vs Leicester City: Lineups & LIVE updates

Manchester United look to close the gap at the top of the table with a win against Leicester City

There's a lot going on at Manchester United these days. A change in ownership could take place as the Glazers look to sell the club to their ideal candidate. Then the Red Devils have the EFL final coming up against Newcastle United next week. However, the players can't let their minds wander too much as before anything else, they have to face Leicester City.

After looking like a train wreck at the beginning of the season, Manchester United have stabilised under head coach Erik ten Hag and could be surprise title contenders in what many are deeming to be a two-horse race. Yet their next opponent is someone they have only beaten once in their last five meetings.

Leicester City are having a rollercoaster of a season. At times they look like the team which has contended for the Champions League spots in recent years, other times they look closer to the squad which got promoted to the Premier League in 2014. Their recent rout of Tottenham Hotspur would give them the confidence of coming away with something from Old Trafford.

Manchester United vs Leicester City confirmed lineups

Manchester United XI (4-3-3): De Gea; Dalot, Lindelof, Martinez, Shaw; Sabitzer, Fred, Fernandes; Garnacho, Weghorst, Rashford

Leicester City XI (4-3-3):Ward; Castagne, Souttar, Faes, Kristiansen; Mendy, Dewsbury-Hall, Maddison; Tete, Iheanacho, Barnes

Manchester United vs Leicester City LIVE updates

Manchester United's upcoming games

Manchester United will next host Barcelona in a crucial Round of 16 2nd leg Europa League tie on 23 February. Afterwards, they will play one of the most important matches in their recent history as they take on Newcastle United in the EFL Cup final on 26 February, hoping to end their 6-year trophy drought.