Under-fire Manchester United manager Michael Carrick drives into training at 7.15am with sacking possible TODAY and Mauricio Pochettino leading the race to replace him

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Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick arrived at Carrington at 7.15am on Tuesday morning as club chiefs prepare for crunch talks that could see him sacked today. With the Red Devils languishing in the Premier League relegation zone, United States boss Mauricio Pochettino has emerged as the frontrunner to take over.

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Morning arrival precedes crucial talks

According to the Daily Mail, Carrick arrived early to train a depleted squad before chief executive Omar Berrada and football director Jason Wilcox hold video talks with co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe. Sunday's 4-4 Aston Villa draw left the 45-year-old with one win in 10 league games, their worst start since Sir Alex Ferguson replaced Ron Atkinson 40 years ago. His exit would mean seeking an eighth permanent boss since 2013.

Defiant manager rules out resignation

Having replaced Ruben Amorim in mid-January, the former midfielder earned a two-year deal in May after losing just two of 17 games to secure third place and Champions League qualification.

However, this campaign has unravelled with only two wins across 15 matches in all competitions, coming at home against newly promoted Ipswich Town and Azerbaijan outfit Sabah.

Even after surviving a 3-0 home loss to Bournemouth last month, a defeat at Chelsea, a midweek European comeback win over Roma and Sunday's draw have failed to ease the pressure.

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Asked after the Villa clash whether he would consider stepping down, Carrick said: "That's not going to happen.

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"We're in November. I don't like this situation and where we are. But we can do something about it. I'm quite clear with what direction the club needs to go in, and it's got to win games."

Argentine tactician tops managerial shortlist

The report states that 54-year-old Pochettino is now the clear favourite to succeed Carrick and carries a £7 million release clause in his US contract after previously being linked in 2022 and 2024. The former Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, Southampton and Paris Saint-Germain boss leads a shortlist that also includes Eddie Howe and Julian Nagelsmann, who were both considered after the Bournemouth defeat.

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Although 48-year-old Howe was previously viewed as the leading candidate, no contact has been made with the ex-Newcastle United manager, who would cost £3m in compensation following his St James' Park exit in July. Meanwhile, Nagelsmann remains unattached after leaving his post with Germany this summer following their World Cup round-of-32 penalty shootout defeat by Paraguay.

Anfield trip looms after break

While insiders insist no final decision has been made and call sacking talk premature, Old Trafford figures expect a new manager to be installed during the international break. United return to top-flight action a week on Sunday with a daunting trip to arch-rivals Liverpool at Anfield. Moving swiftly during the two-week hiatus would give any incoming boss vital time to haul the club out of the bottom three.