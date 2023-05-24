Manchester United defender Ona Batlle agrees Barcelona transfer

Manchester United star Ona Batlle has reportedly agreed to sign for Barcelona this summer after an impressive 2022-23 season.

Batlle has impressed for United

Agreement with Barcelona reached

Returns to club where she spent youth

WHAT HAPPENED? The Spaniard joined from Levante in 2020 and has since made 74 appearances for the Red Devils, helping them to within one game of FA Cup glory just five years after their women's side was established. Batlle's performances have not only earned her a place among the WSL's Player of the Season nominees, but have reportedly caught the eye of Europe's elite.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Indeed, links with Liga F giants Barcelona first emerged earlier this month, and Spanish outlet SPORT claims that the Catalan side have reached an agreement with the defender over a summer move. Batlle will join Barca as a free agent, given that her contract expires next month, returning to the club where she spent four seasons as a youth-team player.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Despite the positive steps taken this season, United could face another significant outgoing in Alessia Russo. The Red Devils rejected a world-record bid from Arsenal in January for the England forward, despite her contract also expiring in June. Russo's 10 goals in 19 WSL matches have also attracted interest, and there is no news as yet from United on an extension.

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? Marc Skinner's side are still mathematically able to win the WSL but would need Chelsea to lose to reading on Saturday, while United need to beat rivals Liverpool on the same day to land an unlikely league title.