Manchester United return to the Champions League! Erik ten Hag's side secure top-four spot after thrashing Chelsea

Manchester United beat Chelsea at Old Trafford to pull four points clear of Liverpool and seal Champions League football for next season.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils needed only one point from their last two games to ensure Champions league qualification. And they got three, depositing a poor Chelsea side at home, in their penultimate fixture. Casemiro opened the scoring inside 10 minutes and then had a hand in the second. The Brazilian's slick no-look pass ended with Anthony Martial making it 2-0 just before half-time. Bruno Fernandes then added a third from the penalty spot, before substitute Marcus Rashford made it 4-0 late on. Joao Felix grabbed a late consolation for the visitors.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Erik ten Hag has turned United around this season, taking a team that finished sixth in the Premier League last year up back into European's biggest competition and winning the Carabao Cup along the way. The Red Devils are also in the FA Cup final and will take on Manchester City at Wembley.

WHAT NEXT? United will finish their Premier League campaign with a contest against Fulham on Sunday. But the bigger game comes a week after, when they take on Manchester City in the FA Cup final.