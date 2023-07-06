Another signing on the way? Manchester United set to make bid for £50m Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United are poised to make a formal bid to sign Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund this summer.

United set to bid for Denmark international

Hojlund valued at around £50m ($64m)

Erik ten Hag wants new striker this summer

WHAT HAPPENED? The Daily Telegraph reports that United are poised to table a bid for Hojlund as they aim to strengthen Ten Hag's squad with a new striker this summer. While the club's budget has been compressed by Financial Fair Play restrictions, they believe they will be able to sign Hojlund for a fee of around £50 million ($64m), although the deal may have to wait for the completion of the club's sale process.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 20-year-old burst onto the scene last season and scored nine league goals in 32 Serie A games, with United believing he can only improve. Hojlund has also won five caps for Denmark, scoring six goals.

AND WHAT'S MORE: United had targeted Harry Kane of Tottenham but pulled out of that deal after it became clear it would be prohibitively expensive. The report claims the club had identified both Hojlund and Eintracht Frankfurt's Randall Kolo Muani as potential acquisitions, and Ten Hag has chosen the former as his preference.

WHAT NEXT? United jet off for a pre-season tour of the United States later this month; it remains to be seen if they can sign a striker by then.