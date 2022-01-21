Manchester City interested in River Plate striker Alvarez

Manchester City are considering a move for River Plate forward Julian Alvarez, GOAL can confirm.

The 21-year-old Argentina international is understood to have a release clause in his contract set at around £17million ($23m).

City have been without a striker all season after missing out on Tottenham's Harry Kane in the summer, but he is unlikely to go into Pep Guardiola's this season with the possibility that he could remain with River until the summer.

Who is Julian Alvarez?

A former Real Madrid youth player, Alvarez scored 18 goals in 21 appearances in the Argentinian top-flight last season.

He is one of Argentina’s most promising young players, making five appearances for the national team in World Cup qualifiers and Copa America.

He was with the Madrid academy for two years, but was unable sign for them as he was under 13.

Madrid have been linked with a return for the forward and he has been as a potential target for a host of European giants including Manchester United and Barcelona.

After returning to Argentina with River Plate, he made his professional debut in 2018 and has 36 goals in 96 appearances.

Relatively small and with a low centre of gravity, Alvarez has drawn comparisons with fellow Argentinian and City's record goalscorer Sergio Aguero but he also has the ability to play anywhere across the front three.

What's been said?

“Playing in Europe is most people's dream because of those leagues' quality and what it means to be at those clubs,” Alvarez told Radio La Red in 2020.

“I am taking it easy. Obviously I talk to my agent and my family, but I know I have to stay focused on what I'm doing. Later the time will come, through the work I am doing. On the Playstation, I play with Barcelona or Manchester City.”

