Manchester City are Premier League champions! Arsenal hand Pep Guardiola’s side third straight league title after defeat to Nottingham Forest

Manchester City's status as Premier League champions was confirmed on Saturday after Arsenal fell to a 1-0 defeat away at Nottingham Forest.

Arsenal beaten by Forest

Defeat ensures City are champions

Forest guaranteed to stay up

WHAT HAPPENED? A first-half strike from Taiwo Awoniyi was enough to secure the win at the City Ground, which also confirmed Forest's Premier League survival.

Arsenal's third defeat in their last five matches puts City four points ahead of Mikel Arteta's team, who have just one game left to play, confirming Pep Guardiola's side as the title winners yet again.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal had been in a comfortable position for the most part of the season. As recently as the start of April they held an eight-point lead at the top of the table. However, a run of just seven points from their last eight games combined with an excellent unbeaten run by City saw the Gunners capitulate and allow their rivals to leapfrog them.

City, who have two games in hand over their nearest challengers, have now won the title in five of the last six campaigns and will take to the field at the Etihad Stadium against Chelsea on Sunday as champions.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The north London side will attempt to close the season with a home win when they take on Wolves on May 28.