Man City sign Matheus Nunes from Wolves as £52m midfielder set to fill void left by Ilkay Gundogan exit and Kevin De Bruyne injury

Man City have officially signed Matheus Nunes from Wolves for £52m to bolster Pep Guardiola's midfield after losing Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin de Bruyne

Treble winners seal Nunes transfer

City agreed £52m fee with Wolves

Midfielder fills void left by Gundogan, De Bruyne injury

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portugal international has signed a five-year deal with City, just one year after joining Wolves from Sporting CP for a club record fee. He is Pep Guardiola's fourth signing of the summer, following Mateo Kovacic, Josko Gvardiol and Jeremy Doku. Nunes will wear the number 27 shirt.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: City have been on the hunt for a new midfielder since captain De Bruyne tore his hamstring on the opening day of the Premier League season. They considered a move for Lucas Paqueta but abandoned plans to sign the Brazilian after he was subject to a betting investigation.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It’s a dream come true. I’ve always wanted to play for a big club in England and this year God blessed me with that. I’m very happy and very excited – I can’t wait to get started," the 25-year-old told City's official media. “Of course, there’s a lot of factors. Being the champions is amazing for me to come here. The coach as well. It’s a huge club – it’s the best you can get, the best opportunities, the best structures. There were a lot of factors that influenced my decision to come here. It’s been an easy one – when I first found out they were interested in me I didn’t think twice."

WHAT NEXT? Nunes will immediately begin work with City and could potentially be in the squad to face Fulham at home in the Premier League on Saturday.