News Matches
H. Mejbri

Man Utd youngster Hannibal angers Australia star Duke at World Cup as he throws ball at him while he was laying on floor injured

Ritabrata Banerjee
6:44 PM SGT 26/11/22
Hannibal Mejbri World Cup
  • Hannibal threw the ball at Duke
  • Duke laid on the ground injured
  • Australia lead 1-0 against Tunisia

Editors' Picks

Contact Us
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2022 Goal (Singapore) All rights reserved. The information contained in Goal (Singapore) may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Goal (Singapore)