Man Utd would 'improve massively' with Harry Kane & Declan Rice, admits Luke Shaw

Luke Shaw suggested that signing Harry Kane and Declan Rice this summer would massively improve Manchester United.

WHAT HAPPENED? Luke Shaw recently posted a couple of photos on his Instagram story where the player could be seen giving a tour of Carrington to Harry Kane and Declan Rice. The English national team are currently using Manchester United's facility to prepare for their Euro 2024 qualifying game against North Macedonia.

While speaking on his social media post, Shaw admitted that Manchester United would greatly benefit if they manage to sign his England team-mates in the upcoming transfer window.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters about the Red Devils' transfer plans, Shaw said, "Yes, [my Instagram post was] half joking. It is a bit of both. I know they are both world-class players and I don’t know what is going on at their clubs but if it was down to me, I would take them in a heartbeat and they would improve our team massively and help us go to what we want to achieve.

"They have been here the last couple of days and hopefully, they like it and can get used to it! It is up to the club and whatever they decide so we have to go from there."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Harry Kane has been linked with a move to Manchester United although the club are yet to initiate talks with Tottenham Hotspur. Kane's current contract with his club expires next season and if he does not sign a new deal now then Spurs run the risk of losing him for free in 2024.

Similarly, Rice's future at West Ham is also uncertain with multiple clubs linked to the player. Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag reportedly wanted to sign the midfielder but due to the delay in the change of ownership the club are yet to place a bid for the player and that has put Arsenal in pole position to sign him.

WHAT NEXT FOR LUKE SHAW? The full-back will be next seen in action on Monday when England take on North Macedonia in a Euro 2024 qualifying match.