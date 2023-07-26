Man Utd unhappy with Phil Parkinson for 'inflaming' Paul Mullin situation after Wrexham manager's harsh criticism of Nathan Bishop

Harry Sherlock
Manchester United are reportedly unhappy with Phil Parkinson's comments after their friendly against Wrexham, amid a serious injury to Paul Mullin.

  • Mullin pierced a lung in clash with goalkeeper
  • Parkinson singled youngster out
  • United unhappy with comments

WHAT HAPPENED? Per James Ducker of the Daily Telegraph, United have been left unhappy after Parkinson warned 23-year-old Nathan Bishop to stay away from his players, as he was left "fuming" by his challenge on Mullin, which resulted in the striker puncturing a lung. Bishop rushed out of his goal and challenged Mullin, but ultimately missed the ball, and he has since apologised.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bishop was shown a yellow card by the referee, but United feel that Parkinson's comments only serve to "inflame a difficult situation" and "drive online abuse". The foul, they maintain, was accidental and they have pointed to the fact that the young goalkeeper has already said sorry.

AND WHAT'S MORE: United fielded a mostly youth XI, and lost 3-1 to Wrexham. Bishop has not made his official senior debut for the Red Devils, and spent the 2021-22 season on loan at Mansfield Town.

WHAT NEXT? United are next in action on Thursday against Real Madrid as their tour of the United States continues.