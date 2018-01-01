Man Utd trigger one-year option on Martial contract as talks continue

The France forward will now be under contract until the summer of 2020 with the club confident of signing him to a long-term deal

Manchester United have triggered the one-year option in Anthony Martial's contract, securing the forward's services until at least the summer of 2020.

Martial's contract had been set to expire at the end of the season, however, talks will now continue over a longer term with the club.

Those discussions have been going on for months but unable to yet get over the line, the club have given themselves more time to complete a contract.

However, Goal understands Martial is amicable to remaining at Old Trafford and the club is confident they will be able to agree a long-term deal with the forward.

It is a similar track the club have taken with goalkeeper David de Gea, whose one-year option was triggered in November.

Martial, who joined United from Monaco in the summer of 2015, has delivered eight goals across all competitions this year as he has rebounded from a summer that saw his future at Old Trafford grow increasingly uncertain.

While Martial's debut season with the club was productive, scoring 15 goals across all competitions under Louis van Gaal, his first two campaigns under Jose Mourinho were at times a struggle.

Martial netted just four times in the Premier League in Mourinho's first season and then nine times in the English top-flight in the 2017-18 campaign.

This past summer he butted heads with Mourinho over his failure to return to the club while they were on their pre-season tour of the United States – a move that the forward indicated had to do with complications for his partner following the birth of their child.

Reports swirled that Mourinho wished to sell the forward to fund an overhaul of his back line, but Martial remained through the summer transfer deadline.

However, his initial playing time was limited this season, with him making one appearance before coming on a substitute aganst Watford on September 15.

He would then score against Young Boys in the Champions League four days later and has since re-established himself in the team as his seven Premier League goals are best on the squad.