'I don't get it' - Man Utd told Wout Weghorst offers NOTHING aside from pressing by former No.9 Louis Saha

WHAT HAPPENED? The Dutch striker has struggled to find his feet at Old Trafford since he joined in January on a loan move from Burnley and has scored just two goals for the Red Devils.

Weghorst continues to struggle in the Premier League and put up another awful performance in Manchester United's 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United, registering just 10 touches, only two of which were inside Newcastle's area.

Former striker Saha lashed out at the 30-year-old and accused him of "doing nothing" apart from pressing and questioned his role at a Premier League giant like Manchester United.

WHAT THEY SAID: “With Weghorst, you can’t be the number nine of this team and play that amount of games and just provide pressing and nothing else. I don’t get it. I am consistently coming back to this, like everybody else - it’s an easy target but that’s the reality of it," Saha told Compare.bet.

“When you aren’t performing for a team like United, you should be challenged a bit more because he’s not at the moment. I’m not only on him because at the moment Rashford is the only one who is consistently providing goals at the moment and that’s not enough.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With Weghorst misfiring, Marcus Rashford has had to shoulder extra goal-scoring responsibility which the England international has fulfilled impressively, scoring 26 goals in 45 appearances. Saha has been impressed with the striker's form in front of goal and has urged Manchester United to step up contract talks.

"It’s massive. For me, he’s in the top five in terms of massive potential in 2024, and 2025. He’s always had Ballon d’Or potential, but now he is the identity of Manchester United, of course, being from the academy, the guy really wants to wear the shirt," he added.

"It’s very important for the club. I don’t think he’s the type of player that would just look for the biggest contract. If he does want that down the line, he’s got enough time ahead of him to look for the biggest club in his mind, if he is to find one.

"At the moment, for United, continuity and the way we play, Marcus is very important."

WHAT NEXT? Weghorst will be hoping to break his Premier League duck when Manchester United host Brentford on Wednesday.