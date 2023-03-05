The race to buy Manchester United continues with two bidders reaching the next stage of the takeover process.

Man Utd up for sale

Two bidders set for more talks

But Glazers want £6 billion

WHAT HAPPENED? Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani and Sir Jim Ratcliffe have made bids for United and will now meet with the Raine Group, the bank overseeing the sale for the Glazer family, to take matters further, according to Sky Sports. The two parties will be given access to some of the club's financial details which will then allow both sides to firm up their offers for the Red Devils.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Glazer family put United up for sale in November but it's still not clear if a takeover will materialise as the club's American owners will not sell unless their £6 billion asking price is met. The two bids made so far are thought to have fallen short of the Glazer's valuation of the club.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Glazer family could even end up staying at Old Trafford. American hedge fund Elliott Management have also expressed an interest in the club and could pump funds into the Red Devils with the Glazers remaining at the helm.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

QIB

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? The Red Devils are back in action on Sunday against Liverpool in the Premier League.