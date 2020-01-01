‘Man Utd will struggle to get £100m for Pogba’ – Chadwick expects sales & wants centre-half signing

The ex-Red Devils winger believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to bolster his defensive options and expects a French midfielder to be difficult to shift

will struggle to get “upward of £100 million ($134m)” for Paul Pogba in the January transfer market, claims Luke Chadwick, with the Red Devils warned that a divisive figure may prove difficult to shift.

Exit talk is raging again around a World Cup winner at Old Trafford.

Pogba’s agent, Mino Raiola, has claimed the Frenchman’s time in England is “over”, despite a contract tying him to his current employers until the summer of 2022.

More teams

The 27-year-old has admitted himself in the recent past that he would like to take on a new challenge at some stage, with Real Madrid still a dream destination.

It could be that interest is shown in Pogba when the next window opens, but Chadwick fears United will not get their full asking price from any deal and should be focusing their attention elsewhere.

Quizzed on January plans for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer by CaughtOffside, the former Red Devils winger said: “I still think a centre-half needs to be added.

“I’m not sure who’s out there or who’s available. The back four was really good on Saturday [against ] but a bit of competition in central defence would be really good for the team.

“In terms of getting anyone out … [Donny] van de Beek’s not had much game time, you’d like to see him get more time on the pitch.

“In terms of the Pogba incident, it seems like his agent would be more than happy to get him out in January, but I can’t see anyone paying upward of £100m for him at the moment because the performances haven’t really been there to merit that.”

Pogba put in a steady showing during his last outing for United, but Solskjaer’s side struggled for inspiration as a collective as they played out an uneventful 0-0 derby draw with neighbours City.

On that contest, which came on the back of the Red Devils failing to reach the last-16 of the , Chadwick added: “I think they’ll definitely take a point against City on the back of the Leipzig game.

“It was a poor game, I’m sure we were all looking forward to it and were left extremely disappointed by the quality of the match. United defended well which is a plus point, the back four was as good as it’s been this season.

Article continues below

“There was good grit and determination to put bodies on the line and stop crosses and shots coming in.

“From a defensive point of view it was really pleasing from United, with Fred and [Scott] McTominay doing well out of possession, the work rate from everyone was really good.”

The Red Devils will be back in Premier League action on Thursday when they take in a trip to struggling .