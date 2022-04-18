Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes avoids serious injury in car crash ahead of Liverpool match

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes was involved in a car crash on Monday but has managed to avoid serious injury.

The midfielder was able to train with his team-mates despite the incident involving his Porsche.

Portugal star Fernandes could still feature for United as they take on Liverpool in the Premier League on Tuesday.

What has been said?

United coach Ralf Rangnick confirmed the incident at a press conference on Monday, revealing that it happened when the player was travelling to the training ground.

"Yes he was training with the team," Rangnick said.

"The accident happened on the way to Carrington. As far as I know nobody was injured.

"He trained with the team and he was ok."

How has Fernandes performed?

Fernandes has been a key figure for United this season. He has made 40 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring nine and assisting 12.

Rangnick will be hoping the 27-year-old is fit to feature in the away trip to Anfield this week.

Rangnick is already without Fred, Scott McTominay, Raphael Varane and Edinson Cavani for the meeting with Jurgen Klopp's team.

United are currently fifth in the Premier League and three points behind Tottenham, who occupy fourth place.

