Despite beating Fulham in the FA Cup quarter-final, Roy Keane slammed Manchester United for their poor performance.

Keane unhappy with Manchester United

Felt players were complacent

Red Devils still progressed to semi-finals

WHAT HAPPENED? The former United skipper did not enjoy watching the team play in the quarter-final even though they came back from a goal down to beat Fulham 3-1. Keane felt that the players were complacent on the pitch and such an attitude will cost them against Brighton in the semi-final.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to ITV Sport, Keane said: "Obviously with the FA Cup the priority is getting into the next round but with United, I still think their manager will be disappointed with what he saw. Of course, Fulham self-destructed but United were so poor it was unbelievable."

He continued: "I've kind of lost that little bit of confidence watching them now. I think about a month or two ago you're thinking 'yeah, they're up for it', but the last few games I've seen they have a real habit of, I think it's OK to play moments every now and then, but I think that seems to be their DNA at the moment.

"And I think they've got into some real bad habits. It's almost they're turning up today thinking 'we're Man United, we're going to win football matches. But if they turn up with that attitude for the semi-final, Brighton will beat them. Listen - it gives us a kick up the backside."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United will be playing at Wembley for the second time this season - having already lifted the Carabao Cup by beating Newcastle in February - and they could make it to the famous stadium for a third occasion if they can beat Brighton.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? After the international break, Erik Ten Hag's side will face Newcastle United in a crucial Premier League clash on April 2.