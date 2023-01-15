Man Utd star Shaw: Man City derby victory had best Old Trafford atmosphere I've ever experienced

- Shaw praises Old Trafford
- Claims it was best atmosphere he's seen
- United came from behind to beat City
WHAT HAPPENED? The Theatre of Dreams was electric as United staged a comeback to snatch all three points from noisy neighbours City on derby day, with Luke Shaw again impressing at centre-back in the 2-1 victory. Old Trafford was loud from the very first whistle and simply continued to pick up as the game grew on, which Shaw noticed.
WHAT THEY SAID: Shaw described the atmosphere as 'incredible' when speaking to club media after the game, and said: “For me, I've been here a long time now, I think eight years. For me, today, the atmosphere was the best I've been involved in. It shows the fans are with us, they're pushing us in the right direction, and I hope they really enjoyed it today."
He added: “We love the atmosphere; we love them being there and we are glad to be making them happy again.”
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Not only was a win massive in terms of bragging rights for the Red Devils having lost October's reverse fixture, but it sees them continue an excellent run of form by dispatching a top opponent. They now sit just a point behind City in the Premier League table and have won each of their last nine games in all competitions.
WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? Victory against City is the first of three fixtures in what looks to be a challenging week for the Red Devils. In the first of two trips down to London, they take on Crystal Palace on Wednesday night, before a huge clash against Arsenal on January 21.