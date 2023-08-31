Man Utd switch attention back to Sergio Reguilon after Marc Cucurella plays for Chelsea in Carabao Cup

Manchester United have turned to Tottenham's Sergio Reguilon in their search for a new left-back after their move for Marc Cucurella suffered a blow.

Shaw and Malacia both injured

Cucurella move potentially scuppered

Reguilon a key target

WHAT HAPPENED? Cucurella played for Mauricio Pochettino's side in the Carabao cup against Wimbledon on Wednesday. That suggests the Spaniard could feature for Chelsea this season, but it also means that should be join United on loan until January he would then be ineligible to leave and sign for a third club during the 2023-24 season. United have a deal in place for Cucurella, but whether it ends up going through is very much up in the air, particularly given their financial limitations and continued interest in Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat. Following Cucurella's cup appearance, according to The Athletic the Red Devils are now seriously considering a move for Reguilon instead.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United have reportedly been tracking Reguilon — who hasn't yet featured for Tottenham this season — for a while. However, the club's shock loan bid for Cucurella earlier this week made a move for the Spurs left-back seem unlikely. With Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia both currently injured, United are desperate to get a left-back through the door before the window shuts, and Reguilon, who spent last season on loan at Atletico Madrid, may now be their main target.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? Erik ten Hag will be desperate to resolve the club's left-back crisis by the end of the window. Currently, versatile right-back Diogo Dalot looks set to cover on the opposite side of United's back four, but it's hardly a long term solution. They face Arsenal in a huge Premier League clash this Sunday, and with the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martilleni capable of terrorising any full-back in the league, Ten Hag will want to have a safe pair of hands through the door by then.